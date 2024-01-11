“Motor Fit Park for the Center”: Video Director TG Omori Shows Off New Haircut, Fans React
- TG Omori has made a first appearance with his new look and he posted pictures online to show that he is happy about the change
- In the new photo, he got rid of his signature short dreads and had a clean cut on his head with a center parting
- In the caption of his post, he asked if "We" are still in power and a fan reacted in a funny way to the post
Popular music video director TG Omori is starting the new year with a new and fresh look. He posted images to launch his new look online and fans have reacted to the pictures.
In the photos, Omori shaved off his small dreadlocks and is now sporting a low cut, albeit with a subtle twist
He made a parting at the center of this head and also carved his mustache. Omori looked clean and different from his usual appearance.
The controversial music director asked a question in the caption of his post and a fan responded by making fun of him.
TG Omori had been teased in the past because of his fashion sense. He once showcased his oversized shoes.
See the post here:
Fans react to TG Omori's post
Netizens have reacted to the post made by the video director. Here are some of the comments below:
@glorious_west1
"These people on that x app don’t have respect for anybody."
@pretty_lisaa5:
"The hairstyle cost na you nor know."
@aje.entertainment001:
"No gree for anybody new style."
@driyamamirabel:
"Why does he look like my forefather."
@bukunmioluwa_04:
"The madness is too much in the hands of that elder brother jhare."
@officiial_young_duu:
"Watin be this again."
@queengel_ibk:
"This man done leave us for 2024 dude don Dey 2050 no lies."
@haybeeyoung:
"Egbon look like @portablebaeby too much."
@iam_oyare":
"#nogreeforanybody2024."
@notinyourimagination:
"Center parting looks like a journey."
TG Omori says he doesn't own a single camera
Legit.ng earlier reported that TG Omori opened up about his music directing career.
According to him, he doesn't have a single video recording camera which he uses for his work.
He claimed that he uses the equipment of a production studio who gave him access to their gadgets.
