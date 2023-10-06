The video of singer Crayon dancing with veteran actress Ngozi Ezeonu has warmed the hearts of fans who saw the post on the singer's page

Crayon sang a song titled 'Ngozi' and decided to visit the actress after releasing the song

Fans have taken to the comment section to react to the video, they ask if Crayon is the actress's son as they look alike

Nigerian singer Charles Chukwu, Crayon, recently visited veteran Nollywood actress Ngozi Ezeonu at her house.

The singer had just released a song titled 'Ngozi', and he decided to go and see the actress to introduce his latest effort to her. They both danced beautifully to the lyrics of the song.

Singer Crayon visits Ngozi Ezeonu Photo Credit @crayonthis/@ngozi.ezeonu

Source: Instagram

Crayon took pictures with Ngozi Ezeonu

During his visit to the actress, the singer took pictures with her and posted them on his Instagram page. He gave his fans a teaser about the image, and they have responded to his post.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The actress later asked him why he titled his song after her. The singer revealed that the song just came as an inspiration. He added that he watched the actress's movies as a kid.

Ngozi Ezeonu prays for Crayon

Nollywood actress Ezeonu prayed for the singer after they had discussed his new song. She said that the music would take the dinger to greater heights.

Crayon also revealed that his mother is a massive fan of the Nollywood actress.

See Crayon's post here:

Fans react to Crayon's visit to Ngozi Ezeonu

Netizens have reacted to the post made by singer Crayon as he visits the Nollywood actress. Many asked if he was indeed the son of the actress.

@k2mecasar:

"If you know you love em' both, gather here let's vibe."

@ofc.mimaaaaa:

"Tap on this if u never knew they were mother and son ."

@choice_sasha:

"Who else watched this video over 5 times like I did. The love was so so pure."

@cruise_generation:

"Can somebody watch my videos please. And drop a comment God bless you."

@kingaprildesire:

"Who else read the prayer point in her movie voice! Slow calm and a bit cracky."

@mrnooodles001:

"With this Ngozi Jam bro all I can say is the Revelation is truly in order."

@ransompapi:

"This is beautiful bro. Made my evening lol ."

@c0dereal:

"Wait Ngozi Ezeonu Na your momcy ? Na lie."

@holigost_

"Ngozi sef nor wan old."

@wisdom300m:

"Wait is this his mom?"

Fans warn singer Crayon as he shoots at American rapper Ice Spice

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Crayon expressed his love for American rapper and singer Ice Spice as he gushed over her pictures.

The Marvin signee asked Ice Spice to take him and all the money he has ever made in his career.

He also commented on her pictures and shot his shots as well.

Source: Legit.ng