Veteran Nollywood actress, Ngozi Ezeonu , is giving her fans something awesome to begin their week as she releases new beautiful photos

, The actress clocked the age of 57 and decided to celebrate her big day with new flawless photos she shared on Instagram

A number of fans and colleagues have trooped to her page to send lovely birthday wishes and compliment the beautiful photos

Popular Nollywood actress, Ngozi Ezeonu, is excited about her new age as she clocks 57 and remains glowing.

The movie star took to her Instagram page to flood her timeline with immaculate new photos of herself to celebrate the new age.

ONgozi Ezeonu celebrates 58th birthday. Credit: @officialngoziezeonu

Source: Instagram

She also shared a video of her photoshoot and thanked God for sparing her life from birth till now.

Nigerians have trooped to her page to compliment her lovely photos and showered her with amazing birthday messages.

Check out one of her posts below:

Check out another photo below:

Nigerians join Ngozi Ezeonu in the celebration

Social media users across the country have commended the lovely photos the actress shared on her birthday and showered her with kind words.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Jennifereliogu:

"Happy happy mma lulu unò. May the rest of your life be the best of it ma."

Nwadiuto_productions:

"Happy birthday Mummy mara mma❤️. Wishing you more beautiful and successful years."

Omarchuks:

"Happy birthday pretty mama many more beautiful and blessed years to you."

Marthaqueen096:

"Happy birthday mama❤️❤️❤️more blessed years ahead."

Official_alvinoseh:

"Happy blessed birthday ma May God continue to bless and protect you in Good health and everything good ijn amen."

Joyegosteve:

"Oh my God you are beautiful mum. Happy blessed birthday ma."

Nhn_couture:

"Happy birthday mama.. I love and celebrate you always."

