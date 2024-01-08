Mary Njoku has stated that change of names after divorce should be optional for women because of so many reasons

The mother of three made a post about it on social media and gave reasons women should not be forced to change their names after their marriages crash

She said most women worked to earn their names over the years and it would be stealing their copyrights to drop it

Popular Nollywood actress Mary Remmy Njoku has given her two cents about one of the challenges women face after divorcing their partners.

The mother of three made a post about change of name for women and why they should not be forced to do it if their marriages does not work.

Mary Njoku gives reasons why women should not change her names after divorce. Photo credit @maryremmynjoku

According to her, most women work hard over the years to build the name with their husbands, so it would not be fair to ask them to drop it suddenly after years of toil and hard work. She said it is like stealing their copyrights from them.

Mary Njoku says mothers should be allowed to change the names of their kids

In her post, she noted that if a woman must change her name, she should be allowed to change the names of her children as well.

Stating further, Njoku added that change of name should be optional for women.

Her post came after one of her colleagues, Yul Edochie challenged his estranged first wife, May of still holding onto his name after she had filed for divorce.

Mary Njoku in the past had stepped in and given her opinion about some of the challenges people face in their relationships and marriages.

She once spoke about men and their cheating habits and added that pastors should not be exempted.

See the post here:

Fans react to the post made by Njoku

Reactions have trailed the post made by the Nollywood actress about change of names. Here are some of the comments below:

@camiliaijeoma:

"Infact it’s high time we stop this name change from the beginning if you marry maintain your family name. No one is praying for divorce but if it happens you can continue your life without any iss."

@wiildchild01:

"Here in America, there are lots of women who don’t drop their marital names, no matter how messy the divorce. The name has become their names and is in all documents, so it is stressful to change, two, they want to have same last name as their children. Even if you take these women to court, court tells them they have the right to keep the name. Nigerians need to be open minded about women keeping the name people have come to know them by after divorce

@omalicha_uc_:

"That odogwu isn't with his senses."

@drezfacultykiddies:

"Pls mama how about Ajoke Silva Isn’t she married to Olu Jacobs so why do they have different names…???

@hountondeborah:

"Or let us just normalize using both surname."

@msverachidera:

"Changing name at all to assume that of another human as an adult is what I will never understand and refuse to."

@elyonspearl:

"A mother shouldn't be compelled to have a different name from her underaged kids". That's on period."

@lindaigboeli:

"See why I love you. She can't bear a different name from her kids."

@doctorfissy:

"After years of marriage and having kids for a man, if the woman decides to keep the name after a divorce she has earned it. It’s such a stress changing name on all ones documents and all, plus if u need to travel or apply for things with kids and u have a different surname it becomes a bit of stress as well."

@officialconsy:

"Let me tell you the deal! Change of name is a choice. I married my first hubby and divorced but remained the name for the sake of my son. However, when I moved to the UK 10 years ago, i managed to bring my son and give him a British passport while married to my second husband. Till date, I still answer that name, just that I want to change now. It is all about choice."

