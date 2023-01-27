Actress Mary Njoku has sparked reactions online with a post she shared on her Instagram page as she talks about the quality of pastors available in Nigerian

The ROK TV boss noted that all clergymen are human beings and are a product of the society

Mary Njoku went on to note that if 97% of men are cheaters, there's a high probability that many men of God would also cheat because they're a product of their societies

Nollywood actress and ROK TV CEO, Mary Remmy Njoku, recently dropped a bombshell about the high expectations many people have of clergymen and why it has to be reduced.

In a post shared on her page, Mary gave an extensive list of the many idiosyncrasies of most men and why these are some of the traits that could also be found in some men of God.

ROK TV boss Mary Njoku stirs emotions online with her post about why Nigerians should lower their expectations of their pastors. Photo credit: @maryremmynjoku

Njoku noted that God chooses his disciples from what society has to offer. She further averred that though the spirit might be willing, however, the flesh could be weak sometimes.

Mary further noted that her post wasn't an attack on anybody, rather it was just her dishing out the truth.

See Mary Njoku's post about men of God that stirred reactions online:

See how netizens reacted to Mary Njoku's post about Nigerian men of God

@chinasastica;

" Abeg! she says if you cannot read to understand, make you rest."

@collins.sunday.1675;

"I like it when you said. They’re still human, lower your expectations. A lot of people need to understand that."

@presh_zara;

"It's still same water and blood that runs through their veins."

@ellas_pastries;

"You are not far from the truth."

@official.royalqueen;

"No!!! Let them keep daddying around. Men of God are assistant Jesus that descended directly from heaven. Wisdom is profitable to direct..."

@queenblack_daniels;

"Even God said “take the good and leave the bad."

@lrishpresh;

"And most times hunger calls them not God, but sha we know this is a shade at Apostle Suleman."

@kalis_unique_collections;

"I guess you are referring to men that were actually called by God and not those that called themselves."

