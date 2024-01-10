A Nigerian lady has melted hearts with her surprising relocation offer to her followers on TikTok

The US-based lady announced her plan to help two people move to America by paying for their visas and supporting their flight bills

Many Nigerians commended her gesture with kind words, with many hoping to be one of those selected

A Nigerian lady, identified as Sasha, has announced her plan to help two people migrate to the United States.

In a TikTok video, she informed netizens about the offer, saying it would only be for two of her active followers.

Sasha said the offer is for two of her active followers. Photo Credit: @sashaybelle

Source: TikTok

Sasha's US relocation offer

Sasha noted that she would help the two selected followers apply for their US visa for free and promised to cater for half of their flight tickets when they are approved.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"By the end of this week, I have decided to help two of my active followers and apply for their USA visa for free, and if approved I will pay half of their flight ticket fee," she wrote on TikTok.

Her offer sent netizens into a frenzy as people hoped to be picked.

Watch the video:

People commended her as they hoped to be selected

rutheyong147 said:

"Ohh God, everybody wants to travel, father please have mercy on your children, and send them help in Jesus name Amen."

Awofe said:

"I’m here if God put it in your heart . Why you should help me? You not just helping me but my generation."

Stay wicked said:

"Congratulations to the choosing pple and if am among them congratulations to me."

Style_and_smile_hairmpire said:

"God of wonders is still in the business of showing mercy.... I tap from this blessing,I have my passport already."

Mis take said:

"May God bless those chosen one with everything like passing visa interview thanks dia for helping may God reward u abundantly."

nelson chima iheatu said:

"Let the will of God work.. i wish I could be the lucky one."

@Ney said:

"I came across this and mehn I'm seriously tapping for thy blessings, I've not been active but I'll still tap for this."

Lady offers to sponsor people to Canada with her money

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had offered to help people relocate to Canada with her money.

In a viral TikTok video, Grace said the offer is for those who want to migrate and work in the North American country but lack the financial muscles.

She said the interested person must provide a family member as a guarantor before they sign the contract.

Grace reiterated that the whole processing would be done with her money and the person would not be required to pay a dime until it is successful.

Source: Legit.ng