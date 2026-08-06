A Nigerian man identified as Oladele took out a N2 million loan on behalf of a close friend who promised to repay him within a month

After three months of silence and zero repayments, Oladele reached out to the friend's wife, who responded by insulting him

GTB was already calling him over the loan while his own funds sat locked in savings platforms he could not access

A Nigerian man has gone viral on X after recounting how a N2 million loan he took out on behalf of a trusted friend nearly cost him everything, including the friendship.

The man, who goes by the handle @O_ladele on X, explained that his friend had approached him in urgent financial need.

Man regrets taking N2 million loan on behalf of friend. Photo credit: Flashpop/ Getty Images, Oladele/X.

Source: UGC

To help, Oladele personally took out a N2 million loan with a 12-month repayment plan, asking his friend to simply repay him N200,000 each month to cover the instalments. The friend agreed.

Three Months of Silence

One month passed with no payment. Then two. By the third month, the friend had stopped picking up his calls entirely.

With GTB already reaching out over the outstanding loan and his own savings locked in Piggy and Ajo platforms, Oladele found himself in a tight financial corner despite having done nothing wrong.

In desperation, he contacted the friend's wife. Rather than receive an apology or an explanation, he was met with an insult.

She told him he was not being patient enough, seemingly unbothered by the fact that three months had passed without a single kobo repaid or even a message sent.

Wife's Chat Surfaces Online

Screenshots of the conversation between Oladele and the wife tell a more complete story.

In the exchange, she wrote:

"I'll prefer to even borrow money and settle you. And I'll go see how I'll get a loan."

She then added that N600,000 would be sorted "between now and tomorrow," and that the remaining N200,000 monthly payments would be made as at when due going forward.

Despite the friction, Oladele confirmed that he eventually recovered his money, though the friendship did not survive the ordeal.

See the post below:

Nigerian lady denied fresh loan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady appealed to the public for help in clearing her old debts after a company denied her fresh loan request.

Sharing screenshots of the old debts she owes the loan apps since 2024, the lady explained that she borrowed the money at the time when she was pregnant.

Source: Legit.ng