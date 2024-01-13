A man who travelled abroad with the hope of one day taking his wife and children impregnated another woman

After getting his papers, he sent words home and started preparing how his Nigerian family would join him

Finding out about what her husband had done abroad, the man's wife sought Nigerians' advice on next steps

A content creator, Adeola Adeowo, has narrated the story of a Nigerian woman whose husband travelled abroad for better opportunities.

Within a year of seeking asylum abroad, he got his documentation and started processing documents for his wife and kids to join him.

Nigerian man sought asylum abroad

During the process, the man sent some laptops to the woman and one day told her that the immigration documents she needed were on one of the laptops.

While on the system for the documents, the woman saw photos of a pregnant woman the man had abroad.

She is presently seeking advice from Nigerians on what she should do. She wondered if she, her kids, and her pregnant lover would stay in the same house abroad. @adeolatalks shared the video on TikTok.

heaven_is_pink said:

"She should not be unfortunately unfortunate. She should keep the fk quiet and let the process continue. Nigeria is not for the weak right now. A word is enuf."

Prophetess Ogoimole UAE. said:

"Tell her to be patient so she won’t lose both ways."

Lady Bird said:

"How else does she think her husband got documents after just one of seeking asylum. Make una rest.Pple wey dey outside for almost 8yrs still waiting."

Quetifred asked:

"I don't get it. How long did it take the Husband to get his papers? Was it through asylum or through a citizen?"

Adeola replied:

"Asylum."

Myriam said:

"I would go to abroad. Play wife until I get what I want and get out after that."

Virus said:

"Atleast the man didn’t abandon you some men will totally forget you remembering you means he loves you dearly abroad isn’t easy."

Man relocated family to Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a man narrated how a family man sold his supermarket in Lagos state for N40m because he wanted to relocate his wife and kids to Canada.

Despite being in Nigeria, the man still sent them money from his small business back home. His wife later betrayed him.

