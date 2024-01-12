In what social media pundits have described as nothing short of a miracle, a Nigerian woman, Deborah Loveth and her husband, Adebisi Abiola, experienced a gale of positive change a few days into the New Year 2024.

All that was required for that change to come was a single social media post made on X by the woman popularly known as Mummy Zee.

The transformation of Mummy Zee and her husband. Photo credit: X/_Debbie_OA and AbiolaAdebisi7.

How it all started

On January 4, 2024, Mummy quoted a post in which she described how she cooks for her husband around 4:50 am every morning. She said in the tweet that her husband came back from work and told her how he eats with a friendly female colleague.

To avoid the situation where her husband would fall for the friendly female colleague who used to feed him at work, Mummy Zee said she set her alarm at 4:50 am to wake up and pack his lunch.

The tweet reads:

“The day he (my husband) said a colleague brought food, and he ate two spoons from it, I set my alarm for 4:50 am. She just resumed there o; she saw he wasn’t bringing food and suddenly brought a spoon. He came back home and told me about how she’d been extra friendly. I decided to try to start packing his lunch before he falls for the friendliness."

Post goes viral, makes Mummy Zeen popular

Like a harmattan wind, the tweet took a wing of its own and blew up on X, gathering more than 23 million views, 61k likes and 22k reposts. That was how she endeared herself in the hearts of men who described her as a responsible wife for putting in extra work to make food for her husband.

Nigerian men would later start sending her cash gifts that same day as they were bent on using her as a good example to be emulated by social media feminists, whom they accuse of always vilifying men. Posts after posts eulogised the virtues of Mummy Zee, and men started calling on feminists to be like her.

One such post was the one made by X user, Emeka Ezemuo, who wrote:

"The story of Debbie Mummy Zee and Daddy Zee will make every feminist to have rethink. A woman is a helper to her man, she can't stay and be counted as equal with men, it's simply unwise and laziness. Mummy Zee is the kind of woman everyman should pray to marry.."

The rain of cash kicked off in earnest when she came back online after making the first tweet and discovered her account balance to be in excess of hundreds of thousands of Naira. She shared a screenshot of her account balance.

Kuda Bank NNPCL join donation spree

Her bank, Kuda, broke the table when they donated N2 million to her. From then on, it became a donation galore. Things got to a head when the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) posted that the company was giving Mummy Zee and her husband N200k worth of PMS.

Later, Mummy Zee and her husband got a house and a parcel of land. An Ibadan-based real estate company had said:

"Hi, @_Debbie_OA. "Seeing you’d love to be a landowner, we are excited to make you and your husband joint landowners in one of our estates in Ibadan."

This was swiftly followed by the gift of a house by a man identified as Number One. The man had said:

"God day @_Debbie_OA. I'm giving out this 3 bedroom bungalow to you and your husband, you’re a good woman and you deserve everything coming your way. Happy New Year."

The rain of cash and other tangible gifts continued and even became uncountable such that Mummy Zee herself expressed fears. Social media watchers tagged it a miracle. This miracle was affirmed by an X user identified as Just Kings. He tweeted:

"If you’re doubting God's miracles and wonders, remember that nobody knew Mummy Zee as of four days ago. She was just like a normal Twitter user with less than 100 followers. But today all the big brands in Nigeria and outside recognise her, and she now has over 100k followers with over 10M naira sitting in her bank account. Don’t give up. Keep doing your best your time is coming. It’s turn by turn. This is Debbie‘s turn, yours is next."

Mummy Zee's husband is elated

The summary of the whole thing was a tweet by her husband, Adebisi who said he blessed the day he met his wife after their lives changed.

His words:

"I bless the day I met this woman."

As of the time of filling this report, generous social media users are still sending the couple gifts. Some people who are in awe of how their lives changed asked her what she prayed for on New Year's eve; Mummy Zee said:

"I prayed for ease. It was all I could mention. And mercy too."

And so everything became easy for her in the year 2024.

Compilation of gifts received by Mummy Zee

Mummy Zee, no doubt is having the best ride of her life at the moment as over 70 persons and groups have celebrated her love story with offers and gifts.

The mother of one has received over N3 million in donations, a land offer, a three-bedroom offer and many others.

Legit.ng lists all the fantastic offers from Kuda Bank, Infinix Phones and many other companies and individuals Mummy Zee has been given or promised.

