Yul Edochie has hinted he has a lot of things to say about May but would withhold them for the sake of his children

The Nollywood star claimed there were plans to kill him, but God didn't permit it to happen

Yul further spoke about the need for men not to keep quiet and die in silence; people have, however, continued to knock him

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie in another social media post, has promised to stop dragging his estranged wife, May Edochie.

The movie star, who in the past 24 hours has called out May for not seeking his approval before undergoing body enhancement surgery, among others, promised to desist from dragging her for the sake of his children.

Yul Edochie stops dragging his estranged wife May. Credit: @yuledochie @mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

He, however, stressed that there was so much he had to say.

Yul also said that because men don’t talk, doesn’t mean they should keep quiet and die in silence.

According to Yul, there were plans to kill him, but God didn’t allow them to.

He wrote:

“For the sake of my children, I’ll say no more. There’s so much to be said but I’ll stop here for now. Bcos men don’t talk, doesn’t mean we should keep quiet and die. Their plan is to kill me but God will not let them. I will not let them.Lie lie They want to taunt me till I die but their evil plans will not work."

See Yul Edochie's post below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Yul Edochie confirmed May filed for divorce from him.

Netizens react as Yul Edochie desists from dragging May online

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the actor's post, see them below:

the_zaram_family:

"Yul just rest Biko so all your family members plan is to kee you? It’s obvious you are standing alone while they are all with May. Save yourself the stress and move on

_oyiza:

"Yul, Israel and portable no go allow us rest this week. This week na lamentation of ex husbands."

amygold_fabrics:

"Men like Yul will spill everything if there's actually something to say! Oga there's nothing to say! You don't have anything to say! So Enter house with your Akpa Ivedi gi!"

bestdeal_appliances:

"Because you didn't get the support of online in-laws."

What Yul Edochie's cousin said about him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Yul Edochie's cousin Sheila weighed on the actor's marital crisis with his first wife, May.

Sheila attested that the family was sick of Yul's antics.

She also emphasised that the entire Edochie family, including May, should not be drawn into the online drama.

Source: Legit.ng