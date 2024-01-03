A Nigerian wife abroad stopped giving money to her husband's relatives after they questioned her husband over it

The relatives expected the same generosity as before, but the woman decided to cut them off this Christmas

Many people have different reactions to it based on their cultural and political leanings

A Nigerian woman who lives abroad with her husband has decided to stop giving money to her relatives after they questioned her husband over it.

According to a Facebook post by a Nigerian user who narrated the story, the woman was the richer among the couple, and every Christmas, she would give her husband’s people at least 200 dollars each as a gesture of goodwill.

However, this year, the relatives started asking the husband why he would let his wife be the one giving them money.

They also wondered why he would give his wife money to give to them, implying that he was not the head of the family.

The husband was amused by their comments and told his wife about it. The wife was angry and decided to stop giving them money.

The relatives were shocked and disappointed when they received no money this year. They had already budgeted for it and expected the same generosity as before.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Osato said:

“God please let them ask the man why they didn't get money this year and he'll say something like: ‘Na my wife get the money o. She rich pass me. And as una complain say you no like make woman dey give una money, she done stop.’ God, please.”

Onajite wrote:

“People just concern themselves with irrelevant things. Wetin concern you with who they bring money? Tor! Santa have close shop.”

