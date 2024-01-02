Yomi Casual's wife, Grace Makun, has issued advice to Yul Edochie's estranged wife, May Edochie

Grace Makun, in a comment that has gone viral, urged May to yank off Yul's surname from her social media profile

This comes after May, in an emotional message, shared how the year 2023 was challenging for her

Grace Makun, the wife of celebrity designer, Yomi Casual, has left netizens talking over advice she penned to Nollywood actor Yul Edochie's wife, May.

This comes after May, in a New Year message poured out her emotions about how the past year had been challenging for her, describing it as a series of catastrophic events that left her sad.

Grace Makun advises May Edochie on the need to embrace her identity in 2024. Credit: @mayyuledochie @fabsjewels_official @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

She also wrote about the tragic loss of her first son, Kambilichukwu.

See her post below:

May's comment about last year contrasted Yul's 2023 speech, as he described it as his yet best, which sparked reactions.

Yomi Casual's wife writes to May Edochie

Taking to May's comment section, Grace, who uses the moniker Fabjewels on social media, advised her to remove the actor’s surname.

Fabjewels wrote:

"Make we commot this IG name first... 2024 grab your own identity and flourish in it. May God continue to strengthen you."

See a screenshot of her comments below:

People react to Grace Makun's advice

See some of the comments Legit.ng captured below:

tonia.gram_:

"This is exactly the kind of love and support Judy is dy!ng to get from us, but she no go see am."

veevogee:

"I’m glad she got the support of many. If Nigerians love you forget it but if the reverse is the case.... Omo Ask Mrs Obasi."

b_olaye:

"Her new name…. May_d_great."

anosike_emmanuel_c:

"Maybe she's doing that for the sake of her children. She might not remarry cos of them as well . Wishing her all the very best."

Yul Edochie pens birthday message to Judy Austin

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Yul Edochie sweetly celebrated his second wife, Judy Austin, who turned a new age on Sunday, December 31.

Yul, in a lengthy post, described the birthday celebrant as one of the kindest souls in the world.

Calling the actress the Queen of Capricorns, Yul also appreciated her for standing by him solidly as he showered prayer on her.

Source: Legit.ng