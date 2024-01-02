Funke Akindele's latest flick 'A Tribe Called Judah' has grossed N854 million a few weeks after it was released

The actress posted the cover of the film on her social media and the amount it had grossed so far

As of December 2023, the movie was already grossing N613 million in the cinema and made the highest movie for the year

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele has made a new record with her new movie, 'A tribe Called Judah'.

Legit.ng had reported that the actress had a movie premiere where she dedicated the film to her late mother.

Funke Akindele's 'A Tribe Called Judah' becomes highest grossing movie ever. Photo credit @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

In a new post on social media, the mother of two uploaded the flyer of the movie and the amount it had grossed in the cinema.

On the flyer, it was stated that the movie had grossed N854 million and is now the highest-grossing film ever in the history of movie production in Nigeria. The actress thanked Nigerians for watching it and wrote in the caption that it is God who is running it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The movie grossed N613 million in December, three weeks after it premiered in the cinema.

See the post here:

Fans react to the post made by the actress

Netizens have reacted to the post made by the Nollywood actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@yolandaokereke':

"1 Billion ge3ng. Would God do it?!!!!!"

@jagabanyoutube:

"I said I am not expecting below N840M and we have N854M. My joy is filled."

@judithaudu:

"Cheers to One Billion and above."

@larrittshoes:

"Truth be told u deserve it, cos d amount of stuff that was damaged during that robbery no be small oooooo,i was shouting my throat out at d cinema like gbeseeeeere. I love d story line & very authentic bless u."

@mo_bimpe:

"1 Billion geng by weekend."

@vbagoldjewelry:

"Road to 1 billion."

@iam_alesh:

"Whatttttttt."

@engr_rique:

"Road to 1B."

@tyanx:

"This is what God has done."

@nana__ayeesha:

"Aunty Funke Mapami na. Road to 1billion #AForceToReckonWith #Superwoman."

@bomaakpore:

"Let’s go 1billion next week."

Funke Akindele and her family melt hearts with goodwill message

Legit.ng had reported that Akindele and her two children had wished their fans a happy new year in a fun video.

In the video, they danced in an energetic way as the mother of two welcomed her fans to the new year.

She also used the opportunity to tell her fans to watch her movie at the cinema.

Source: Legit.ng