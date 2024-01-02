Zack Orji is responding to treatment at the ICU in an Abuja hospital after slumping in his bathroom

The actor was unable to speak and was in a critical state when he was taken to the ICU of the hospital

However, he is now in stable condition and has started talking and getting better though he is still hospitalised

Veteran Nollywood actor, Zack Orij is responding to treatment and is now in a stable condition though he is still on the sick bed.

Legit.ng had reported that the thespian had slumped in his bathroom and had been rushed to the Intensive Care Unit of a hospital in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Zack Orji responds to treatment, in stable condition. Photo credit @realzackorji

Source: Instagram

In a new development, the director of the ruling party's campaign is said to be recovering fast. He is now talking and has been responding to the treatment being administered to him.

The actor had complained of weakness a few weeks before he was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See the post here:

Fans react to the news of the recovery of the actor

Netizens have reacted to the news that the veteran actor was responding to treatment. Here are some of the comments below:

@silver_geney':

"EL-ROI has seen him."

@whemmy_endowed:

"Thank you holy spirit. Good news we want this 2024 and beyond in Jesus name. Amen."

@holy_spireet:

"Glory be to God."

@hardeyemi_is_my_nahme:

"Thank You Lord."

@olajumoke2302:

"Thank God."

@thefirstladyomorewa:

"Thank God."

@abike__sugar:

"Thank u lord."

@kleans_cleaning_products:

"Thank God for life."

@philippakashima:

"Thank you Jesus."

@iamflakkybeauty:

"Thank you Jesus Christ."

@s_a_u_d_r_e_x_:

"Alhamdulillah robilihami, speed recovery legend."

Nigerians remember old days when Zack Orji trended

Legit.ng had reported that Orji and his colleague Liz Benson became a subject for hot topics some time ago.

People started talking about the actors after Orji declared his support for the APC presidential candidate before the 2023 election.

Many claimed the actor's greedy behaviour was the reason Benson poisoned him in most of his old movies. He was taunted for throwing his weight behind the ruling party and many blamed Liz Benson for not dealing with him in real life.

Source: Legit.ng