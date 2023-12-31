Zack Orji is trending on social media over a viral video showing him battling for his life at a hospital in Abuja

According to the reports, the veteran actor was rushed to the hospital after he slumped in the toilet

The video has since stirred reactions from some of his colleagues like Shan George, Uche Ogbodo, among others

Veteran Nigerian actor Zack Orji has reportedly landed in the Intensive Care (ICU ) unit of a hospital in Abuja.

This comes as a video sighted on Linda Ikeji's blog reported that the veteran actor was in a critical condition as he was unable to walk or talk.

An alleged video of Zack Orji at the hospital. Credit: @realzackorji

Source: Instagram

Friends of the actor who spoke to Linda Ikeji's blog revealed tests have been done to ascertain what was wrong.

According to the source, Zack was rushed to the hospital two days back after he slumped in the toilet.

The source added that this came weeks after he complained of weakness.

Watch the trending video of Zack Orji trending online below:

In another report, Nollywood actor Amaechi Muonagor cried out for help from his hospital bed.

Celebrities, others react as Zack Orji lands in hospital

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video as colleagues and fans of the veteran actor prayed for him.

shangeorgefilms:

"Prayers up sir."

ucheogbodo:

"God pls heal him Amen."

mcee_a1:

"Speedy recovery sir, hopefully the hospital is equipped enough to help you , this is why we were clamouring for a better Nigeria but I know you didn’t see the need then . Anyways quick recovery boss!! Na legend you still be."

divalioussophy1:

"Oh my God God please heal him."

joycekalu:

"I cover him with the blood of Jesus."

officialarole:

"God’s mercies in Jesus name."

brightfamily:

"Oh my goodness!! What’s goth all our Nollywood veterans?? This is getting out of hands. God please."

APC appoints Zack Oji, Jide Kosoko, others to Presidential Campaign Council

The public support Zack Orji gave Bola Tinubu paid off as he was made a director of the ruling party's campaign.

The APC presidential campaign council had announced the nominees of the party’s leadership to head campaign activities during the 2023 election period.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Zack Orji, Eniola Badmus, among others, endorsed Bola Tinubu with a campaign song.

Source: Legit.ng