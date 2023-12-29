Portable has paraded some of his aides who have been collecting show money without delivering it

In the video sighted online, he took them to the woman who paid for a show to find out how she paid

The singer demanded for his money after one of his aides collected millions of naira and didn't deliver it

Street pop singer Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile, professionally known as Portable might not be well educated but he is aware of the business side of his music career.

The singer was sighted in a video on social media with some of his aides where he accused them of ripping him.

Portable accuses his aides of ripping him, parades them. Photo credit @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

In the recording, Dr Zeh who acquired a Range Rover this year took his aide to the house of a woman who paid N2.5 million for a show.

Portable says Theresa didn't deliver his money

In the clip, while they were at the client's house, the woman said she paid N2.5 million to Theresa, Portable's aide.

However, the singer claimed not to have seen the money. According to him, Theresa gave him only N1million. He demanded the remaining money from the lady and vowed to embarrass her.

The singer had in the past called out anyone who attempted to rip him off his hard-earned money. He called out an Italy promoter in October for trying to cheat him.

See the video here:

Fans react to the video of Portable and his aides

Reactions have trailed the video of Portable and his aides. Here are some of the comments below:

@Olamidethought:

"People around portable are supposed to have learned positively from him about transparency... Does she think he won't get to know? Pesin wey dey always dey accountable for his actions.. Hmmn."

@yungcash101:

"Everybody blames the Government but Some Citizens worst pass them politicians self."

@fs_yusuf_:

"Portable nor go gree for anybody this period."

@phemmypoko:

"Na portable fit them for this industry. Look at them shamelessly ripping their boss."

@akryptogoon.eth:

"She felt he wasn’t going to return from the match."

@focusteryurh:

"Na this guy fit them for the industry lol."

@hon_armani2:

"I like as he gather them, youno fit deny."

@olayiwola.i:

"This guy is great and kind hearted guy. Open minded."

@gen.ibrahim_mwp:

"This is so bad. No body is ready to be loyal but they wanna be a Boss too someday. U can’t even trust anyone to handle it."

@ovobrown:

"@portablebaeby what ever she had on top does not matter, What matters is you agreeing to ur fee. Since u said no for 2 million then nothing to worry about . There is no reaping here , na where person dey work he dey chop."

Portable says there is no love in Nigeria

Legit.ng had reported that Portable has stated that there is no love in Nigeria with the way musicians fall.

According to him, those who bring one up are usually the ones to take the person down again.

He added that musicians only blow once and go extinct because of the fake love they get from their fans.

Source: Legit.ng