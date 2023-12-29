Ice Prince Buzzes Internet With Video of Him Gifting Fan His Diamond Wristwatch: “Him Dey High”
- Nigerian rapper and Ice Prince Zamani made one of his fans happy after he gifted him his multimillion-naira diamond wristwatch
- A recent video captured the sheer joy of a male admirer proudly flaunting the wristwatch he collected
- The viral clop asserted that the singer generously gifted his diamond possession to a fan for free
Nigerian singer Panshak Henry Zamani, best known as Ice Prince Zamani, delighted one of his fans at his concert.
The rapper was said to have reportedly given the young man his diamond wristwatch worth millions of naira.
A viral video captured a highly enthusiastic male fan showcasing the mentioned timepiece while laughing wildly in front of the camera.
The clip came with the following description:
"Ice Prince Zamani gave a fan his diamond wristwatch for free."
See the video below
Netizens react to the Ice Prince's gesture
People took to the post's comment section in droves as the video trended
See their reactions below:
ovayozarh:
"Fan or friend .. if it’s real diamond I don’t believe."
officialmultibliz:
"Na when him highness don clear he go say God, who send me."
parker_ojugo:
"They gift you this can of gift you still dey club what if he changes his mind."
iampeuofficial__:
Omo the way una dey see ice prince finish , e Dey off me… this Ngga Wey be king of swag … you think he no Dey make money… lol so davido can give out but ice prince can’t …. Lol smh."
_ososee:
"No of my friends even buy me anything Abi I nor be there friend ."
tenovertenautos:
"Show me a Nigerian artistes than dresses better than ice.. and I’m not talking oversized clothes kinda drip."
2baba cries out on social media after Ice Prince was arrested for allegedly abducting police
Legit.ng recalled reporting that legendary Nigerian singer 2baba reacted to the arrest of ace rapper Ice Prince, calling for his release.
Ice Prince was arrested in the early hours of September 2, 2022, after he was accused of abducting a police officer on duty and threatening to throw him inside a river.
The news of the rapper's detainment sparked a series of mixed reactions, including one from 2baba, who went on social media to clamour for his release.
Source: Legit.ng