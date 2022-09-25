The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council has given some notable Nigerians entertainers important appointment

The likes of Zack Orji, Jide Kosoko, Taiwo Hassan, Foluke Daramola, among others have been made to participate in Tinubu's campaign ahead of the 2023 elections

Orji was appointed a director for the directorate of performing arts and Nigerians have reacted to their appointments

The public support Zack Orji gave APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu has finally paid off as he has been made a director of the ruling party's campaign.

The APC presidential campaign council, on Friday, announced the nominees of the party’s leadership who will be participating in or heading campaign activities in various capacities across their respective directorates and cadres.

Zack Orjis, Foluke Daramola other get APC appointments ahead of 2023. Credit: @zackprji @folukedaramolasalako @princejidekosoko

Orji was appointed a director for the directorate of performing arts and is to work in the South-East zone.

Other actors who were also appointed in various capacities, include Benedict Johnson as Imo State spokesperson.

Foluke Daramola was appointed media assistant for Lagos while Jide Kosoko was named the Lagos secretary.

In all, 24 entertainment personalities were appointed to join the campaign council.

The nominees, it is understood, are to pick up their respective appointment letters on September 26 in Abuja.

Other notable stars who got the APC appointments are:

Saheed Balogun Assistant spokesperson Lagos, Foluke Daramola Assistant media Lagos, Remi Oshodi welfare officer Lagos, Taiwo Hasan member and Fathia Balogun member.

Check out the full list below:

Nigerians react to the appointment

Social media users have reacted differently to the entertainers' appointments.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Fakanbi Kehinde

"The rumour mill has it that, the Labour Party chairman in Lagos himself has moved to APC."

Emma C. Nwoko:

"Anything goes in Nigeria！One leg here, one leg there！Na money de talk."

Shaba Valentine Gbenga:

"Aunty Foluke Daramola is a BATist in and out! Uncle Kay is coming back!"

