A handpicked selection of Nigerian celebrities have gorgeously displayed their full support for the APC presidential candidate

The video circulating the internet saw veteran Nollywood actor Zack Orji deliver his renditions in his mother tongue amidst Eniola Badmus and others

Nigerians blew up Instagram with various views about the campaign song as well as the celebrities who delivered on the project

A couple of Nigerian celebrities have come out to show their active support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The list comprises celebs from different tribes of the country who came together to compose and produce a campaign jingle for their desired candidate.

Pictures of Eniola Badmus and Zack Orji Credit: @eniola_badamus, @realzackorji

A cross-section of visuals from the studio production captured Eniola Badmus, Zack Orji, Bimbo Akintola, Ekwe, Danfo Driver, Benedict Johnson, Zule Zoo, and more.

Watch the video of celebrities endorsing Tinubu with a campaign song below:

Nigerians react to the video of celebrities endorsing Tinubu with a campaign song

simisanyaa:

"Jesus is by whose side?"

therealawala:

"If they like they should drop an album we are tired of APC… Labour Party come 25th."

_nneeoma_:

"Lol not a group of ppl I was expecting much from tbh. They can carry on."

svelte_sal:

"Poverty is really a weapon, these are all relegated artists who now jump at any job just to get by, I kind of feel sorry for them."

folaadeyanju:

"I love that all their names are listed."

psmielz:

"Where’s Brymo?"

debby_nwobi:

"We won't forget and we won't forgive."

pharieydah_m:

Why brymo no dey here?

atunsky:

"This town hall is a hungry one."

plato_15

"They’ve been hiding for a while but the pressure must have been so much on them lately . They needed to drop a single . I hope they paid you what is enough to take care of 10 generations."

