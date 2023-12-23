The story of Anthony Madu, a young Nigerian ballet dancer, keeps getting better three years after he travelled to the UK

In 2020, a video showing Anthony dancing in the rain went viral as a woman offered him a scholarship

The boy's mother said she is glad about her son's sudden change of fortune as she never thought life would get better so fast

A Nigerian boy, Anthony Madu, became a global sensation in 2020 when his video of dancing in the rain went viral.

Legit.ng reported his story then, and it got the young boy more attention. He later travelled to the UK on scholarship.

Anthony Madu speaks about his life in the UK. Photo source: BBC News Africa

Anthony Madu in UK school

Three years after the young ballet dancer chased his dream abroad, he spoke to BBC News Africa in an exclusive interview about his journey so far.

Anthony said that the first year abroad was hard as he was far away from his family and getting used to it.

He added that he also got to learn arts as he showcased some of his drawings. He made a video call to his mother.

Ballet dancer's mother spoke about him

Anthony's mother said she never dreamt of her son going abroad. She revealed his dream is to become a professional dancer.

The boy had transformed so much in three years, with fuller hair on his head. His mother jokingly told him that when he comes to Nigeria, she will cut his hair.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@irmamehnert7277 said:

"It’s wonderful to see him bringing the beauty of Ballet to Nigeria."

@tinamarie8061 said:

"Bless his heart. Thats a major sacrifice. No family, changing accents, changing foods, cultures, weather… God be with him. So proud of him!"

@sleeprelaxation8431 said:

"So happy for this young man, You deserve all the best."

@misswaychannel9186 said:

"I'm smiling so hard, I pray he grows up to inspire other kids. Bless him!"

@UU-ls7xy said:

"So happy for him. May he find success in this! Also, I can't be the only one super surprised his accent changed completely in three years."

