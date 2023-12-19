A Nigerian lady known as Nons_Miraj online has changed the life of her friend who lived in a dirty apartment

The social media influencer cried when she saw how rough the house was, adding that she never knew

Many people got emotional when both Nons_Miraj and her friend cried during the influencer's visit

Nons_Miraj, whose full name is Eleanaya Chinonso Jennifer Ukah, changed her friend's life when she saw the terrible condition she was living in.

She followed her friend to her ramshackle house and was touched by the poverty she had been battling with.

The lady promised to change the friend's life. Photo source: @nons_miraj

Destiny helper changed friend's life

In a clip, the great helper said that she had known the lady years back when they both used to go for auditions.

Jennifer said that if she had been informed the lady was living in a very bad apartment, she would have taken up her case as a priority.

Mary said:

"My God will never forsake you Aunty Nons Miraj."

Ada-nnaya said:

"Was she not the lady that came for hunt game show."

Christabel said:

"Lili as de help you try help others when you have too. Don’t forget We rise by lifting others."

@Credited said:

"Nons_miraj God will continue bless you and whatever you are in ur life in Jesus mighty name Amen."

Adele said:

"So touching but can't they wash the pillow cases."

humba~~makombee said:

"God make me rich so i can be a blessing to others."

Thalmon said:

"No vex oh, but the two of them de use iPhone now."

A shanty said:

"I can’t even hold it, people go through a lot without saying it, but still put on a smile."

EWA said:

"Why are u guys commenting about the phone, if she no phone to do Tiktok, how nonso wan tke see the post."

