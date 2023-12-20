VeryDarkMan has reacted to Emeka Ike's interview, where he opened up about his failed marriage and the allegations made against him

In a clip from the interview, Emeka Ike suggested social media users like Iyabo Ojo were the reason why some men couldn't share their side of the story online

VeryDarkMan, who has repeatedly tackled Iyabo Ojo since Mohbad's death, took side with Emeka Ike

Controversial social media personality and influencer Martin Vincent Otse, known by the moniker Verydarkman, has stirred reactions with his latest post as he weighed in on veteran actor Emeka Ike's viral interview with Rubbin Minds on Channels Television.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Emeka made headlines after he opened up on his failed marriage to Suzanne Emma Rero, and allegations of him maltreating her.

VeryDarkMan shares clip from Emeka Ike's interview

In a clip from the interview, the veteran actor disclosed online bullying and social media scrutiny were part of the reason many were unable to react to allegations made against them. According to the actor, netizens like Iyabo Ojo were always available as defenders.

VeryDarkMan, who has repeatedly tackled Iyabo Ojo in a video, said it was not a coincidence Emeka mentioned the actress' name.

According to the social media influencer, some women cook up stories to leave their husbands to explore a new life with the man's money.

He claimed such women come online to cry out, and people like Iyabo Ojo step in to bash the man.

Sharing the video, VeryDarkMan wrote in a caption:

"It is not a coincidence Emeka Ike called iyabo ojo's name, it is not, I actually don't believe everything Emeka Ike said but bruh what that man was saying is very deep."

Watch the video VeryDarkMan shared below:

