A Nigerian man has sent social media into a frenzy after he made changes to his forthcoming wedding over Emeka Ike's story

According to the man, he took the decision having watched a video of the actor's interview four times

His shocking marriage pause decision did not sit well with a section of netizens who criticised him for it

A Nigerian man has taken an immediate decision to put his forthcoming marriage on hold.

In a tweet on X, @unusualBrit said he was supposed to get married in March 2024 but would be pausing it after watching a video of Emeka Ike's interview.

He said he put his forthcoming wedding on hold. Photo Credit: @emekaikeofficial

Source: Instagram

@unusualBrit said he watched the interview four times and highlighted his take-home quotes from the actor's statement. He wrote while quoting a tweet that had the interview video:

"My wedding is march next year, but after watching this Emeka Ike interview for four times, I'm putting it on hold!

"That word "investing in someone who isn't investing in you," "Loving someone you don't know if you're being loved in return," is enough for me."

Emeka Ike sparked debate recently after he opened up about his failed marriage in an interview with Rubbin Minds on Channels Television.

See his tweet below:

People react to the man's decision

@Osaveen said:

"Plane crash no mean say people no dey enter plane again."

@Wallflowerrblog said:

"This never ever happened. You don find girlfriend? Not to talk of wife. Abeg rest. Clear the road so real men can actually get married. Broke boy Osim emeka Ike interview."

@Omakcee15 said:

"You were never ready for that marriage. Is Emeka Ike your role model?..... you don't have any marriage plans, so stop lying to yourself. Person wey no get mind of him own, dey let others decide for am."

@Millywise said:

"This man has seen the signs that related to all Emeka Ike said, nobody should blame him."

@92cold_hearted said:

"If that woman isn’t investing in you or sacrificing for you. My brother just run from that marriage or else you go see shege. Make we all use Emeka story take learn."

@grtinho said:

"People are saying he doesn’t love her or never planned on marrying her or he gets easily influenced by other people don’t realize it could take someone saying something for your eyes to open and see the bigger picture. Someone who isn’t investing you would easily leave you."

Toyin Abraham honours Emeka Ike

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that actress Toyin Abraham had honoured Emeka Ike in style.

Toyin smiled sheepishly as she held a bouquet of flowers while knocking on Ike’s door. She rushed in excitedly after he opened the door, and they both hugged.

The Nollywood actress later went down on her knees to properly greet Emeka Ike as an elder and was also heard referring to him as ‘sir’. She presented the flowers to him, and he was no doubt impressed.

Source: Legit.ng