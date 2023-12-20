A Nigerian graduate visited his uncle to greet him after leaving the National Youth Service Corps camp

The man said his uncle did not believe he could make it through school, so he visited him to prove he had made it

The video generated many comments among social media users, who reminded him of black magic

A Nigerian graduate who said his uncle didn't wish him well when he wanted to go to school returned home to taunt him.

TikTok user @dazzle_me said his uncle said he won't be able to make it through school, but he has proved him wrong.

The man said his uncle did not wish him well when he wanted to go to school. Photo credit: TikTok/@dazzle_me23.

The man has now completed his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and went home to showcase himself in his khaki uniform to his uncle.

Happy as a lark, he stormed the man's compound, and after greeting him with a handshake, he told his followers that the man said he would fail.

However, some social media users warned the graduate to be careful and to have a solid spiritual backup.

See the video below:

Reactions as man taunts his uncle who said he would fail

@Canadian_emmanuel said:

"Just be careful, juju still dey."

@Don Giovanni said:

"You no try for this one ohh he fit strategize again. I use my step mother as example."

@Marvins commented:

"You better have a serious backup ohh."

@Sodanmania said:

"If you see job make I die. He go use juju finish your life."

@Itz Pamilerin Lawren commented:

"Person wey you suppose avoid for life, you go show off to him."

@TayTay said:

"This one wey de waka like this de careful abeg oo."

@GINIKACHIM said:

"Just hold God or strong juju tight oh. Because he fit waka for you, this thing pain am."

@missjacobson said:

"Make I just collect khaki first."

@Adams~ commented:

"Be spiritually Guided please stay safe bruhh."

@Ziggyver said:

"E clear. Na so dem been talk for my matter till I clear theor doubt."

