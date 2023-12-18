Funsho Adeolu is happy to be celebrating his 19th wedding anniversary with his wife and he has made a post about it

He shared a lovely picture and he thanked God for the journey so far while stating that they are growing stronger

Fans have taken to the comment section to congratulate him and wish them well on their special day

Nollywood actor Funsho Adeolu and his wife are marking their 19th wedding anniversary and he has shared some lovely photos to show how happy he is about it.

Funsho Adeolu marks wedding anniversary. Photo credit @adeolufunsho

Source: Instagram

The thespian who staged a carnival-like party for his mother's burial last year stated in the caption of his post that they started their journey on December 19th, 2004.

The actor who displayed his disc jockey skills a few months ago added that they are growing stronger by the day as he attributed their progress and success so far to God.

See the post here:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Fans react to the wedding anniversary post by Funsho Adeolu

Netizens have reacted to the post made by Adeolu on his wedding anniversary. Here are some of the comments below.

@ejikeasiegbu:

"Congratulations to you and yours my brother."

@officialtoyinadewale:

"Oluwaseun Congratulations Guys."

@funkejenifaakindele:

"Happy anniversary guys."

@fynestnation:

"The fynest family, forever is the deal."

@the_monarch_power:

"Happy anniversary."

@fola_banko:

"Congratulations sir."

@packagevibz:

"Awe happy anniversary sir."

@moyoprisc:

"Happy wedding anniversary beautiful couple

@sleekberryy:

"Wow, this is lovely. Big congratulations to them."

@mandydanielz:

"This is beautiful congratulations to them."

Rita Edochie marks 24th wedding anniversary with throwback pictures

Legit.ng had reported that Nollywood veteran actress Edochie had celebrated her 24th wedding anniversary in grand style.

She posted throwback pictures from her wedding day and wrote lovely captions for it. She reflected on her journey as she said that she was properly and legally married to her husband.

The actress also shared new pictures of herself and her husband and added that the pictures she posted showed that she was married off the right way, unlike some people.

She taunted Judy Austin with her post and wrote that the sane thing for every woman is to be married legitimately to a man. She concluded that there is nothing better than marital uprightness.

Source: Legit.ng