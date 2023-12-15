Rita Edochie has marked her 24th wedding anniversary with her wedding day pictures

She made photos into picture collage and also included new photos of herself and her husband

In the caption, she said he was legally married and nothing is sweeter than marital diligence

Veteran Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has spent 24 years as a married woman and she is happy about the feat.

She shared a picture collage of her wedding day throwback photos and also added more recent images of herself and her husband.

Rita Edochie marks 24th wedding anniversary. Photo credit @ritaedochie

Source: Instagram

Rita Edochie says she was legally married

The woman who has been taunting Judy Austin for marrying Yul Edochie wrote in the caption of her post that she was legally married to her man and the pictures she posted were the evidence.

She further stated that memories are gold as she thanked God for her marriage.

Rita Edochie takes a swipe at Judy Austin

Not sparing Austin as she always does in most of her posts, she said that the pride of every sane woman is to be married properly and legitimately.

The actress also wrote that there was nothing better than marital uprightness.

See her post here:

Fans react to the pictures posted by Edochie

Netizens have reacted to the post made by Edochie about her wedding anniversary. Here are some of the comments below.

@realangelaokorie:

"Happy anniversary mama ,l ove you."

@ejikeasiegbu:

"Congratulatulations."

@officialwhite_lion:

"Did you see her go for any photo shoot? She posted the photos same way they were taken This portrays a high sense of maturity unlike some of these yeyebrities of these days who spend even their life savings on edited pictures. Mama Rita is so real, different and natural."

@kamsi778:

"Happy anniversary mama, you were well married into the Edochie's family, unlike some ant infested firewood that was picked from the street."

@ebelleokaro:

"Happy Anniversary, may God continue to bless and keep you both strong and happy."

@arewa09:

"Waoh I love her wedding dress in particular so fine."

@alicarotonda:

"The only IJELE that celebrates wedding anniversary not that other one that doesn't even remember the date she were picked on the streets by streets markets sellers. We celebrate you IJELE."

@realucheebere;

"God really lives in your home Ijele karisia. Happy marriage anniversary."

@faithononiwuofficial:

"Many more years to go Maaaa."

Emeka Rollas marks 20th wedding anniversary

Legit.ng had reported that Rollas, the AGN president had celebrated his 20th wedding anniversary with lovely pictures he posted on social media.

He took a quote from Maya Angelou as he captioned the pictures he put up.

The quote says that love recognizes no barrier, jumps hurdles and leaps fences.

