Vetran actor Funsho Adeolu finally laid his late mum to rest and he threw a huge party in her honour

In a series of videos sighted online, movie stars mostly from the Yoruba sect, both men and women wore coordinated outfits to the party

Fuji maestro Pasuma, veterans like Sola Sobowale, Yomi Fash Lanso, Iyabo Ojo and others had a swell time at the event

Popular Nollywood actor Fusho Adeolu had a lavish and star-studded burial party for his late mum recently in Lagos.

As expected, colleagues and friends of the actor in the entertainment industry trooped to the venue to celebrate with and support him.

Celebs attend Funsho Adeolu's mum's final burial Photo credit: @citypeopletv/@adeolufunsho

Source: Instagram

Most of the guests showed up in coordinated outfits popularly called aso-ebi while others simply rocked some of their best outfits.

In several videos sighted online, movie stars such as Kunle Remi, Iyabo Ojo, Yomi Fash-Lanso, Yemi Solade, Rykardo Agbor and several others filled the hall.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Fuji maestro, Pasuma and his boys were on ground and Adewale Ayuba gave the guests at Funsho's event a great time.

Check out videos from the event below:

Apparently, the event is a celebration of life and some of Funsho's guests celebrated and made merry.

Pasuma climbed the stage to spray the singer who sang his praises.

Actor Kunle Remi looking dapper in his outfit to support his colleague.

Yomi Fash-Lanso and other colleagues rain money on the dancefloor.

Veteran actress Sola Sobowale made a grand entrance at the star-studded event.

Iyabo Ojo was spotted exchanging pleasantries with another colleague.

Mercy Eke buries father in Owerri

Popular Nigerian reality star, Mercy Eke, finally buried her late father Akuwudike Eke who died in the late part of March 2022.

The BBNaija 2019 winner was in her hometown in Owerri, Imo state to give her father a befitting burial and the event was captured in trending videos on social media.

Mercy was seen wearing a t-shirt branded with her father’s photo as well as a red wrapper tied around her waist as she went around greeting guests who also came to join the ceremony.

The BBNaija star also appeared to break down in tears during the procession and the emotional moment was caught on video.

Source: Legit.ng