Nollywood’s Funsho Adeolu has excited his fans and followers in the online community after he was spotted in an interesting video

Apparently, the entertainer is not just good with acting as he also put his disc jockey skills on display

The video got many impressed people commending the Nollywood movie star for his versatility

Nollywood actor Funsho Adeolu has proven to his fans and supporters that he is an all-around entertainer and a walking bag of talents.

The superstar mostly known for his acting skills took many by surprise after he took over a music booth and put his disc jockey skills on full display.

Nollywood movie star Funsho Adeolu turns disc jockey in video. Photo: @adeolufunsho

Source: Instagram

Adeolu's attempt was so good that he could have been easily mistaken for a professional DJ.

Check out the video making the rounds on social media below:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Fans and followers react

The fresh display of a DJ's skills got fans and colleagues of the Nollywood actor reacting in his comment section.

Read some of the messages sighted below:

niyola wrote:

"Too much talent."

thedamioyebanji said:

"We had the drummer man agreement that last time and he delivered it... I Celebrate you Baami."

bimboafolayan said:

"Uncle funsho small small e never reach this one o."

iam_cozziy said:

"Uncle Funsho is so funny .. U just too funnyNobadvibesgeng."

dupsy_peperenpe said:

"I always dey gbadun u - zero worries. Dj Kunkunkrankun."

officialoyin_jay said:

"Pls I'm his manager. If you want to book him to play for your weddings, child dedicated and other events. Kindly DM me."

Funsho Adeolu woos Iyabo Ojo as actress shares stunning photo

Some months ago, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo took to social media to share some stunning new photos.

The actress accompanied it with a caption about life and the need to stay truthful. The photos received several compliments from fans and celebrities including actor, Funsho Adeolu.

Adeolu wrote:

"This lady is a good woman by all standard to me and to a lot of people out there but I have not been able to reciprocate in any way but for sure God will bless you and reciprocate on my behalf and also give me the chance to show how much Love I have for you.”

Source: Legit