Toyin Abraham also showed support for Mercy Aigbe by attending her Ada Omo Daddy movie premiere

A video from the event, which took place in Lagos, showed the moment Toyin rocked a black Agbada and cap to match

Another clip showed the moment she hugged her former lover and actor Adeniyi Johnson, which saw fans hailing her

Popular movie star Toyin Abraham also stole the spotlight at Mercy Aigbe's Ada Omo Daddy movie premiere, which took place in Lagos on Tuesday, December 12.

A trending video showed the moment the mother of one arrived at the event in a black Agbada and cap, which some netizens claimed belonged to her husband and actor Kolawole Ajeyemi.

Toyin Abraham meets former lover at Ada Omo Daddy event

A clip from the event that caught attention was the moment Toyin and her former lover, actor Adeniyi Johnson, hugged as they acknowledged each other.

It appears the two have put behind whatever they had in the past.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Toyin and Johnson made headlines over their separation in 2018.

Legit.ng also recalls reporting that actress Lizzy Anjorin stormed Mercy Aigbe's event with her husband.

People react to video of Toyin Abraham at Mercy Aigbe's event

See some of the reactions that trailed the video below:

okikiholar_gold:

"One of the reason I love Toyin,life no hard normally."

simply_miahs:

"Life goes on now at least they are happy in their home now."

shalewa2424:

"I love dat , na wetin dem cal maturity b dat."

i_am_tiwatope_2:

"Why won't u love this beautiful woman , her life is an expression of grace."

busari_opeyemi44:

"This is not about maturity, this life is very simple because how many years we want to use in this life self may Almighty Allah forgive our shortcoming."

tosin_balogun:

"Life no too hard na."

classicfabricsandstyle:

"Na daddy ire cloth anty Toyin wear no body fit tell me."

Bobrisky causes a scene at Mercy Aigbe's movie premiere

Legit.ng recently reported that crossdresser Bobrisky caused quite a fuss at Mercy Aigbe's movie premiere in Lagos.

A viral video showed Bobrisky yelling at a woman for defying his wishes.

It was, however, unclear what started the fight, but the other woman seemed unfazed.

