Renowned Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye, best known as Bobrisky, was at Mercy Aigbe's movie premiere

The controversial star was beautifully glammed as he made his way into the venue until a lady provoked him

Bob bashed the young lady and almost used his hands on her, but he quickly gained composure

At the Lagos premiere of Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe's much-anticipated movie Omo Daddy, famous Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, caused quite a fuss.

A videotape of Bobrisky yelling at a woman for defying his wishes went viral. It was unclear what started the fight, but the other woman seemed unfazed and replied to Bobrisky's dramatics.

Bobrisky was one of the guests at Mercy Aigbe’s movie premiere. Credit: @bobrisky222

The controversial personality told his opponent that he was shameless. He later moved away from the embarrassing situation as he moved into the venue.

Meanwhile, Bob's elegant attire for the movie premiere had everyone admiring the exquisite glam he pulled up.

See the video below:

Nigerians react to video of Bobrisky fighting

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

amyskitchenandtreats:

"She Don go snap mummy wa without iPhone 20 pro max."

@Somto701:

"Drag him for him preeq."

iconic_dumebi:

"Omoh make i no lie Bob risky fine i like her carriage here even after exchanging words she just walked out."

___shugawenny:

"No matter how you try to keep and protect your space people wey go find your trouble go still find am‍♀️dunno what’s the colour of most people’s."

ju.li9178:

"Go girl na man you be."

mrpaulcfr:

"Na man hand he get oh avoid her his slap ohhh."

iamnaniboi:

"That lady dey take RISK with Bob RISKY. He get hot temper o come get single bone join.,.hmm."

printklin_ng:

"Bob is really keeping up with his brand.. he slays & deliver always."

