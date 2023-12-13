Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe Adeoti left many gushing with the manner in which she expressed heartfelt gratitude to her husband, Kazim Adeoti

The celebrity love birds have been an internet sensation recently as they intentionally promoted the actress' latest movie with funny videos

Mercy, during her movie premiere held in Lagos, appreciated her husband for doing everything necessary towards the success of her debut

Nigerian actress Mercy Aigbe Adeoti openly thanked her husband, Kazim Adeoti, for his unwavering support lately.

Legit.ng reported a series of funny videos the lovebirds made to promote the actress's just-released project, Ada Omo Daddy.

Mercy Aigbe appreciates husband in tears

Source: Instagram

At the Lagos premiere of her debut film, the Nollywood actress knelt down in tears to acknowledge her husband's contribution to the success of her premiere.

While explaining the processes her husband went through for her, the actress sobbed uncontrollably.

As a token of her appreciation for him, she kneeled down in front of their audience in the screening room to honourably mark her gratitude.

See the video below

Nigerians react to Mercy Aigbe's video

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

@_Lola_de:

"Nothing beats having a supportive partner. Everything will automatically be easy for u."

@Gbilzz:

"Such an actress.. Love this woman!"

@B4J390:

"After stealing another woman's husband?"

@odunlamijr:

"Adekaz you do this one , love won wound mercy."

