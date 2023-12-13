BBN Queen Mercy Atang displayed her culture as she went to Mercy Aigbes' movie premiere

She wore a traditional Akwa Ibom outfit and hair style as she looked very gorgeous in it

The reality star also made a grand entrance at the event as masquerade danced and followed her

BBNaija Mercy Atang has shown that she is a lover of culture with the grand entrance she made to Mercy Aigbe's movie premiere 'Ada Omodaddy'.

Recall that Legit.ng had reported that Aigbe staged the viewing of her latest movie and many of her colleagues and other celebrities were in attendance.

BBN Mercy Atang arrives movie premiere with masquerades. Photo credit @queenmercyatang

Making a grand appearance at the occasion, Atang remembered her Akwa Ibom traditional outfit and she rocked it effortlessly. She made lovely cultural hair to go with her dress and accessorized it with a metal embellishment.

Mercy Atang arrives movie premiere with masquerades

The reality star who welcomed her first child a few months ago got to the venue of the event in the company of two Akwa Ibom masquerades and traditional drummers who were well-dressed in their cultural attires.

"For the love of Culture" was used as the caption of her beautiful post which she shared on Instagram. Many applauded her for her wonderful outfit as they also admired her dance steps.

See the clip here:

Fans react to the video of Mercy Atang's dress

Netizens have reacted to the video of the grand entrance made by the reality star. Here are some of the comments below.

@kuffymorgan':

"Efik edi mbakara, absolutely beautiful ."

@olivepromise':

" You rep well."

@only1helensey:

"My love for you especially when you make video with this song. You nailed it."

@duchessbibi':

"I love your food, the people because I grew up among them and I love your dancing steps."

@sheis.riiri:

"Akwa ibom guys are the cutest."

@preciousjames356:

"Efik culture to the world."

@callme_mariae:

"This is hot."

@grandprinceita:

"ATA uyai."

@phinabillions:

"Akwaibom is the best just no recap. See my Eket sister nau."

@greatestvision7:

"Yes oooo. That's the steps. You got it baby girl @queenmercyatang."

