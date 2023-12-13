Lizzy Anjorin was among the popular faces in the movie industry who turned up for Mercy Aigbe's new movie Ada Omo Daddy premiere

A viral clip from the event showed the moment Lizzy arrived at the event alongside her husband

The video, which is trending online, has stirred reactions as some netizens claimed Lizzy looked old

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has been making headlines as more videos from the premiere of her new movie Ada Omo Daddy continue to emerge on social media.

The event, which took place on Tuesday, December 12, at the IMAX cinema in Lagos, was attended by known stars like Bobrisky, Eniola Badmus, Biodun Okeowo, Sola Sobowale, Femi Adebayo, Muyiwa Ademola, Toyin Abraham, Odunlade Adekola, Mercy Eke, among others.

Video of Lizzy Anjorin and her hubby arriving at Mercy Aigbe's movie premiere. Credit: @realmercyaigbe

Lizzy Anjorin attends Ada Omo Daddy movie premiere

Surprisingly, Yoruba actress and movie producer Elizabeth Aishat Anjorin, aka Lizzy Anjorin, who recently had an exchange with Iyabo Ojo, also graced the event.

A video showing the moment Lizzy, alongside her husband, Lateef Lawal, arrived at the movie premiere is trending online as the two rocked cultural couple outfits.

Netizens react to Lizzy Anjorin's look in video

Legit.ng gathered some reactions that trailed the video, as some netizens claimed the actress looked old. See the comments below:

biyitheplug:

"social media fights have made her look old."

sulaimonraimotaina1987:

"Nobody fit mingle with her she self dey fear make hand no touch her."

ayoqaa:

"Brother alabaru and His Master arriving together to Mercy Aigbe’s movie premiere."

olajumoke2302:

"Fighting always don make her look 10yrs older than her age."

king_ay_pumping:

"Why she come old and stressed like this ?? Hmmm.., not all the glitter is gold o."

___ellean:

"Maybe she fought with her make up artist cos where is her make up."

yangkatzachariah

"At first I thought it was a mother and son ni o."

Iyabo Ojo takes legal action against Lizzy Anjorin

Legit.ng previously reported that Iyabo Ojo shared a letter from her lawyers making demands over libellous publications Lizzy Anjorin shared about her on social media.

Lizzy was ordered to issue an apology and payment of damages of N500 million to Iyabo.

The Yoruba actress was also given 14 days to respond to the lawsuit.

