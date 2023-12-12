Yomi Fabiyi has appreciated the fashion sense of his colleague Funke Akindele after she rocked a unique outfit

He wrote to greet the actress and commend the dresses Akindele wore to the movie premiere of 'A Tribe called Judah'

He called it a wedding dress and requested his own while also complementing her by calling her a big horse

Nollywood actor Yomi Fabiyi knows good things and doesn't hesitate to comment on them. The movie maker has written a short note to his colleague Funke Akindele over one of the dresses she wore to the premiere of her movie 'A Tribe Called Judah'.

Yomi Fabiyi appreciates Funke Akindele's dress. Photo credit @realyomi fabiyi

Source: Instagram

Recall that Legit.ng had reported that the actress had her movie viewing over the weekend and a lot of her friends in the industry were in attendance.

In the message Fabiyi wrote to Akindele, he appreciated her lovely dress. And he teased her that the cloth would look good if it was in white. The actor also asked for his own while wishing Akindele well

Yomi Fabiyi says Funke Akindele has great taste

In the note posted on Instagram, he stated that the actress has a good taste for good things. Fabiyi hailed the actress by calling her "eshin nla" which means big horse because of her contribution and impact in the movie-making business.

A lot of people including Femi Adebayo, Odunlade Adekola, Ini Edo dressed beautifully to the event. Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla recreated Beyoncé's look to the event.

See the post here:

Funke Akindele dedicates new movie to late mother

Legit.ng had reported that Akindele had dedicated her new flick 'A Tribe Calle Judah' to her late mother who died in February this year.

While the mother of two was making her speech at her event, she said that she didn't know that her mother would pass on when she started writing the story.

The actress also encouraged her colleagues to continue to celebrate the movie industry in Nigeria because their counterparts abroad would not appreciate their films as they would do.

She concluded her speech by stressing the importance of unity among actors in the Nigerian movie industry.

