Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscilla, aka Priscy, was among the numerous stars that showed up for Funke Akindele's A Tribe Called Judah Premiere

The theme of the event was costume extravaganza and Priscy turned head, rocking one of Beyonce's iconic look

The young influencer got netizens gushing over her as she bragged about rocking a perfect recreation of the outfit

The movie premiere for Nollywood actress Funke Akindele's A Tribe Called Judah took place in Lagos on Sunday, December 10, and it trended on social media.

Her colleague Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscy graced the event in a dress that can be described as a perfect reenactment of Beyoncé's outfit.

The leopard print dress featured a thigh hi9gh slit and an off-shoulder cut with a plunging neckline flattering the chest.

It had long sleeves with a flap detail around the cinched waist area. The highlight of the entire fit is the flat and wide brim hat accessorising a part of the head with a neck piece made from the leopard print material.

Bragging about how stunning she looked, Priscy captioned the post with:

"Theme ‘Costume Extravaganza.’ and trust Priscy to kill it! Congratulations Aunty @funkejenifaakindele #atribeofjudahmoviepremiere"

Recall that at the premier, Funke Akindele dedicated the movie to her late mother.

Netizens react to Priscy's look

Funke Akindele and other netizens gushed over the young influencer's look. Read some comments below:

funkejenifaakindele:

"Wow!!!!! You are hot. Thanks my darling. I appreciate you Aleja’s."

funkejenifaakindele:

"Wow!!! You look so good. Thank you for coming. I appreciate darling."

official_mercyeke:

"Shhhh slayed."

enioluwaofficial:

"Oh! My Darla!"

chiomagoodhair:

"Killed it as usual."

simisanyaa:

"Beyoncé is that you."

