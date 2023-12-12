Actress Olayinka Solomon recently took to her social media timeline to share a video of a new house she presented to her mother as a birthday gift

Olayinka, who also shared adorable pictures of her and her mother, also gushed about the celebrant

Many of the actress' colleagues, as well as fans, have since taken to the comment section to celebrate Olayinka's mum

It is a moment of celebration for Yoruba actress Olayinka Solomon as she left many gushing with a birthday gift she presented to her mother.

On Tuesday, December 12, Olayinka shared lovely pictures of her mother as she applauded her for being a role model and an amazing friend.

Actress Olayinka Solomon gushes about her mother on birthday. Credit: @olayinkasolomon01

Source: Instagram

In the birthday message shared on her Instagram page, the actress also expressed gratitude to her mother for what she has been able to achieve.

She wrote:

"Orisa Mi, if it weren’t for you I would never have become the person I am today. Thank you for being a role model, mother, and an amazing friend. And most important of all. Sometimes life gets tough, but I always rest assured that I can make it over any obstacle in my way with the power of your love. Thanks for being the best mom the world has to offer, happy birthday Ejika mi."

See Olayinka Solomon's post below:

The actress also shared a video showing the house she gave her mum as a birthday gift.

Watch the video below:

Olayinka Solomon made headlines last year after surprising her mother with a new car.

Celebrities, fans celebrated Olayinka Solomon's mother

See some of the messages below:

bakarezhainab:

"Congratulations And Happy Birthday ALHAJA."

sajetiologa:

"Congratulations my darling."

yetundebarnabas:

"Happy birthday Mum."

maleeka_mobolajisamuel:

"Well done sis Congratulations to her may God spare her life to eat more of the the fruit of her labour."

zanzeespabeautynstyle:

"Happy birthday to mummy. God bless you abundantly darling."

