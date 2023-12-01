Shaffy Bello had made it known that she is not ready to accommodate young people who don't have respect

In an interview, she said she has had encounter with young people who call her by her name before

She added that she would respectfully warn them that she is not their mate and ask them to change

Nollywood actress, Shaffy Bello has shown that she is a typical African woman with what she said in a recent interview with Stephanie Coker.

The mother of two who clocked 50 a few years ago stated that she would descend on young people who disrespect her and call her by name.

Shaffy Bello shares how she handles disrespectful youths who call her by name. Photo credit @iamshaffybello

Source: Instagram

The actress was asked if she had encountered Gen Z who called her by name and in response, she said she had. She noted that the Igbos are not like the Yorubas when it comes to showing respect but they are not disrespectful. They call elderly women "aunts"

Bello says she would warn disrespectful youths

According to her, she would call anyone who calls her by name aside and warn the person that he or she does not have the right to disrespect her because she has them as children.

The actress who dumped marriage for acting added that even abroad, children also show respect by calling elderly ladies "mam".

See the video here:

How people related to Shaffy Bello's interview

Netizens have reacted to the interview granted by the Nollywood actress. Here are some of the comments below.

@glogeworld:

"She's very outspoken, bold, clean accent, intelligent, and class, and her charisma is top-notch! Wow! I haven't seen her speak like this."

@eddiemadaki:

"Who else came to the comment section to see if anyone is talking silly?

@yomiflawless:

"Nigerian GenZ sees d!srepect as being woke especially when you don’t look your age

@lifestylezen:

"I just find the word ‘dear’ really cringy and condescending. Let's not pretend like we don't know that word is condescending. Till you use the word for people that could have really helped your life.

@sophihair:

"Hello GenZ baddies hope y’all learn and not claim this as an attack on your mental health."

@bintaopaluwa:

"Na Ebuka suffer this thing pass."

@kingsliveth:

"Igbo’s are wonderfully and respectfully made. IGBO’s take your flowers."

@beautybyhabby_:

"If we are not friend don’t ever use dear for me if you don’t want to be unfortunate."

@officialevayoung22:

"Especially those bbn house mates wey nor get respect. Ebuka don turn their mate."

@adeolaawokoya:

"I find “ hi dear, baby girl, hey, especially baby girl or this girl” very cringy if we are not on that relationship space, pls don’t. I won’t take it."

Shaffy Bello sends a message to ladies

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Bello had sent a warm message to Nigerian ladies on her opinion about the value of relationships.

She said that it is the men who should bring something to the table but she also added that ladies should also not be a burden in their relationship too.

The actress also stated that women should stop attacking men who ask them what they are bringing to the table.

