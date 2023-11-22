Eniola Badmus has gone shopping in London, and she wants her fans to be aware of it

She posted lovely pictures of the designer carrier bags where things she bought were kept

The actress, who looked good in her pink outfit with matching pink sneakers, captioned the post, shopping in London

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus is living large and wants her fans to know about her rising status.

She recently went shopping in London and updated her fans about her shopping experience with a lovely picture collage on her Instagram page.

Eniola Badmus displays designer shopping bags. Photo credit @eniola_badmus

Source: Instagram

The actress, who bagged a political appointment in the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign team a few months ago wore a pink top and trousers with matching pink sneakers while she was shopping.

Eniola Badmus poses in front of the Channel store

Gbogbo bigs girls, as she is fondly called, had fun and took pictures in front of Channel store. She also displayed carrier bags from Louis Vuitton and Gucci.

Badmus who lost so much weight in the past one year looked beautiful as she took lovely shots inside the store and shared the images with her fans.

See the picture collage here:

Fans react to the pictures shared by Badmus

Netizens have reacted to the picture collage made by the Nollywood actress. Here are some of the comments below.

@folakemiomowunmi:

"Thank you for the suffering you and your family put Nigerians God will judge you people one by one."

@iamdrealsheggs:

"Iya-olowo...don leave us go UK as e be say our market get as e be...lol. I hope say na Christmas shopping be dis one sha. No forget us for naija o. Cheers."

@osltech:

"Cute as always ."

@atusbrigue:

"My correct chic, I beg bring this up dawn for me."

@efe_nationt:

"@eniola_badmus sweetheart, you dey always enter my eyes."

@lex_tonari:

"With all the shopping you still no fine."

@d_alpaman:

"Honestly, this is childish. If you have to prove a point by showing us Cucci and LV shopping bags. Are you money miss road ni?"

@peaceosareme727:

"See as you dey cash out while Nigerians dey suffe.r.. continue jare, I dey gbadun you."

@wunmi_pearl01:

"@eniola_badmus please buy something for me also to pepper my enemies."

@oyedejisekinat:

"Ride on momma."

Regina Daniels shares lovely photos as she goes shopping two weeks after giving birth

Legit. ng had reported that Daniels had shared beautiful pictures as she purchased some items a few weeks after welcoming her second baby.

She noted that it was time to take herself for some pampering after the safe delivery.

The mother of two showed lovely shots as she sat beautifully in a designer bag store.

Source: Legit.ng