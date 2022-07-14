Beautiful Nollywood actress Regina Daniels is all shades of gorgeous in new lovely snaps she just shared on her Instagram page

The young mother of 2 took to her page to share photos of herself sitting pretty while out shopping just a couple of weeks after giving birth to her second child

The billionaire wife wrote in her post that since it was two weeks since her second child arrived it was about time to take herself out for some pampering

Actress and wife of billionaire politician, Regina Daniels stepped out for the first time in a while and she shared lovely photos from her most recent shopping on Instagram.

Regina pampered herself for the safe delivery of her newest born. The new mum shared some sweet snaps of herself sitting pretty and posh at a luxury bag store in the mood of celebrating her safe delivery weeks ago.

Regina Daniels is so cute in lovely new photos just 2 weeks after childbirth Photo credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Recall that Legit.Ng reported that her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, had taken to social media to announce the arrival of their second son on June 29th, which was also the same day their firstborn clocked 2.

The mother of two wrote in her post saying, her baby is two weeks old now, so a little pampering of herself is necessary.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See her caption of the post below;

"Baby is 2weeks today….so a little pampering is needed ."

See the reaction of netizens to the post:

@nina_ivy_

"Yummy mum of 2 ❤️."

@ucheelendu

"Strong woman ❤️."

@onuohaifunanya

"Enjoy my love, it's not easy."

@seentiyah_

"E don enter 2weeks now now..days just dey run fast."

@rahil_zubair5791

"Just a bit pampering lol our brother need you."

@mizwanneka

"Just look at u baby u look yummy ❤️ mother of 2 where biko?"

Regina Daniels shares photos from son’s birthday bash hours after she gave birth

Legit.ng recalls that Nollywood actress Regina Daniels went the extra mile to make her first son, Munir’s birthday extra special even though she had put to bed on the same day.

Amid it all, the doting mum made sure that her new 2-year-old didn’t feel left out on his special day.

Regina had managed to get a room in the hospital beautiful decorated and also ordered a lovely cake for her firstborn.

Source: Legit.ng