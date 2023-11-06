Popular Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel’s bouncer, Kelvin, has once again caused a buzz on social media

The muscular man who was recently in Port Harcourt was seen being sprayed cash by fans who recognised him

The video spread on social media and it raised a series of funny comments from netizens who shared hot takes

Talented Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel’s bodyguard, Kelvin ‘Powers’ Atobiloye, has continued to rise to fame on social media.

Just recently, the celebrity bouncer was seen in Port Harcourt enjoying love and attention from his growing fans.

Nigerians react to video of fans spraying cash on Kizz Daniel's bouncer. Photos: @officialkelvinpower

Source: Instagram

In a video making the rounds on social media, Kelvin Powers was seen rocking a military uniform in what looked like a shop when some fans started to show him love.

Two men were seen standing beside the bouncer and raining crisp naira notes on the singer's bodyguard. Kelvin seemed very impressed going by the big smile on his face.

See the video below:

Reactions trail video of fans spraying cash on Kizz Daniel’s bouncer

The video of Kizz Daniel’s bouncer receiving love from fans soon spread on different social media platforms and it got many Nigerians talking. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

daddyamora:

“There's something fundamentally wrong with Nigerians.”

footwearsandbaghub_backup_:

“I love the fact that kiss daniel allowed him to use his spotlight. There's more than enough space for all the birds in the sky to fly and excel.”

42_thug_42:

“Nah Kizz daniel they collect show nah him bouncer them Dey spray money them born kizz daniel well make he talk .”

Mharcusgee____lite:

“Na kiss daniel sing na him bouncer Dey cashing out o deep.”

yahmanclinton:

Shey any army officer fit near this one weigh am slap for wearing Camo ?”

mimeee__62:

“Dem too dey do for that ph jare.”

yungcash__official:

“This bouncer done dey do too much .”

jonathan_orh:

“Na everybody just dey get fans these days.”

pressto_thewhitelion:

“Celebrity bouncer.”

Source: Legit.ng