A trending video has shown how a lady prevented her boyfriend from going to work over N15k for her hair

She stubbornly blocked his car, preventing him from driving out of the compound and rejected his offer of N5k

Mixed reactions have trailed the video as many people threw their weight behind the lady and urged the man to settle her

In a viral video, a Nigerian lady stopped her boyfriend from going to work because he could not provide the N15k she needed for her hairdo.

All efforts by the young man to pacify her within his means fell on deaf ears as she climbed his car's bonnet and prevented him from leaving the compound.

She refused to let him go to work. Photo Credit: @infoxpressblog1

Source: TikTok

Her boyfriend appealed to her to endure, saying her inner beauty mattered more to him. The lady refused and even rejected the N5k he offered her, insisting that he provides nothing short of N15k.

She refused to shift grounds

The young man said he recorded her for evidence sake and threatened to hit her. She continued to follow him around even after he alighted from the car to leave for work via another means.

According to the lady, she has endured for so long and wasn't going to take no for an answer. The video has stirred mixed reactions.

The young lovebirds occasionally share videos about their relationships via their handle @infoxpressblog1.

Watch the video below:

People took sides with his girlfriend

JP Anthony Iyke Michaels said:

"I still dey shoutoooo. Go and pay this girl’s bride price…You don chop am too much oo bro."

Fila exchange said:

"Omo abeg o.

"Make she do am December lose am in march blood of Jesus.

"Bro abeg o."

Osinawataburuoganaya ii n'ise said:

"This should be acting,, if not Abeg no let her ask you money for hair more than once.. A woman’s hair is her crown and her pride."

kay black said:

"Bro ur wife is beautiful. May God bless you with enough money so you can take care of her properly."

Popsy said:

"I swear bro you’re really taking care of her so much I love that

joyvitta said:

''Wahala Pro max.

"Give her money make she go make hair o.''

Safoa said:

"She should do hair in December so it will carry her reach March?…..you saf Wetin happen?!"

