Nollywood actress Yvonne Jegede has sparked a major conversation online after a video of her calling out her friend Mercy Johnson went viral

Yvonne Jegede's video is coming hours after Angela Okorie, Sonia Ogiri and some other actresses accused Mercy Johnson of being a witch

In her viral clip, Yvonne Jegede noted that she felt the need also to come out and share the truth about Mercy Johnson and all the evils she has perpetuated in the movie industry

Nollywood actress Yvonne Jegede has sparked massive reactions online as she joins the growing list of industry practitioners on social media to call out their colleague, Mercy Johnson.

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Angela Okorie tagged Mercy Johnson as a witch who uses her mystical powers to do evil.

Yvonne Jegede joins other Nollywood colleagues to call out her friend, Mercy Johnson, amidst allegations that she is a witch. Photo credit: @Yvonnejegede/@mercyjohnsokojie

Apart from Angela Okorie accusing Mercy Johnson of being a witch, a lady alleged to be the actress' childhood friend also made the same allegations.

Yvonne Jegede joins the growing list

Another person who has come out to accuse Mercy Johnson of some things is Yvonne Jegede.

However, Yvonne Jegede's attack took a different turn as she mocked all the allegations against her friend.

She slammed Angela Okorie and the other actresses attacking Mercy Johnson for being the real witch.

Yvonne Jegede slammed them for trying to destroy Mercy Johnson's legacy with false and unfounded allegations.

Watch the hilarious clip below:

Reactions trail Yvonne Jegede's video

Here are some of the comments that trailed Yvone Jegede's video after she called out Mercy Johnson:

@pejuaicha:

"I was just wandering how mama put managed to issue you receipts for one meat and rice."

@iammhizomotoke:

"What she did no good, make she come defend herself."

@mairyjhane:

"This are true friends, she is trying to make her friend mercy laugh. I love that."

@uzee_usman:

"Mercy unlimited grace."

@nkechiblessingsunday:

"Wetin she do no good true true,na wah ooo."

@eseyoma.s.w:

"Good thing you are my best friend and I know you reach house. The minute I saw the message, I was like okay let me listen to her joke. Maybe I should drag her for making my friend buy two meat."

@emekaokoye14:

"Uncle Sam. I be wanting to fear oo. Omo Yvonne na confirm actress. Chaiii."

@damilolabanire:

"Why will Mercy say you should buy 2 meat? Was she trying to set you up? That's bad how will you say someone who is beautifully curvy should eat 2 meat. The law must take its course."

@officialsamolatunji1"

"It is actually time for @mercyjohnsonokojie to come out. It is."

Mercy Johnson ignore witchcraft claims celebrates daughter

Amidst the recent allegations against Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson, she celebrates her daughter Divine turning a year older.

In her usual style, the curvy actress shared images and clips from the birthday bash thrown for her daughter as she turned a year older, ignoring the trending stories about her and her mum.

