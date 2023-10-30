Nigerian comedian and actress Ekwutousi Philo narrated a sad incident between her and the police force

In a detailed video shared on social media, the online creator noted that she initially thought they were armed robbers because of how they disguised in motif

Ekwutousi mentioned that her purse, which contained some important credentials and foreign currencies, was stolen during the heated argument

Nigerian comedian and actress MaryGrace Chioma Ogbu, best known as Ekwutousi Philo, has raised the alarm regarding her terrifying encounter with police officers

The skitmaker took to Instagram to inform her fans and followers of the moment she had with some police officers who charged at her while she was packed along Alapere highway, Lagos.

Comedian Ekwutousi shares how police officers assaulted and robbed her. Credit: @ekwutousi

Source: Instagram

The comedian said that she was returning to the island after a gig she did on the mainland and was using Google Maps to navigate her route until she got confused and was forced to park her car to figure out her way back home.

Suddenly, she saw a group of men walk up to her and try to forcefully get into her car. Without revealing her crime, they insisted she followed them in their car to an undisclosed place.

Ekwutousi was smart enough to go on Instagram Live, where she recorded all that transpired. The comic creator also narrated that all her efforts to fish out the officers involved and retrieve some of her stolen properties, including her foreign currencies, have been futile.

See her video below:

Comedian Ekwutousi's video causes stir

Legit.ng compiled reactions below:

justprincesssss:

"I’m actually glad you’re fine now , may God continue to protect us."

funkeee_official:

"Next time don’t just look at the name on the uniform get the number on the uniform very important information my dear and since u have his phone my dear post his picture and his wife sister children everything declare them wanted as kidnappers leave the rest to the public, so sorry I had to go through that."

official_horsetoon:

"We thank God for life and May God Continue to guide us."

razzyjo_to_the_world:

"U carry police case go report for police station Dey play, na army you go use ooo."

muditayo:

"Who will protect us in this country when the people who are supposed to protect us are the ones assaulting."

austine_ub:

"@nigeriapoliceforce @benjaminhundeyin I hope something can be done about this, what if something worse had happened."

Sabinus poses as U-17 during football tryouts

Meanwhile, it was earlier reported that following his return to Nigeria, Oga Sabinus dropped a new skit of him on football tryouts where he claimed to be an under-17 player.

During training with some colleagues on the football pitch, Sabinus lost interest in the game after he saw a lady at the spectator stand.

The funny man ended up losing an opportunity to be among those who were picked to play in Europe due to his action.

Source: Legit.ng