Ifu Ennada sparked emotion with the bitter experience she had with one of her lovers who lived far from her

According to her, four years ago, she dated the man and would always shower him with love and gifts anytime he was down

She would send gifts from Nigeria to his continent, but she never got anything in return, not even on her birthday

Reality show star Iheme Faith Uloma, aka Ifu Ennada, shared her heart-wrenching experience with one of her lovers about four years ago. She took to Instagram to reveal that she dated a man who lived on another continent.

Anytime her man was down, she would send different lovely items to him despite the distance between them. She said she would look for online businesses in his location and ask them to deliver the goodies to him.

Ifu Ennada Shares Heart-Breaking Experience About Love. Photo Credit @ifuennada

Source: Instagram

Ifu Ennada says her lover took her for granted

In her narration, she added that she did everything to make her man happy but never got good treatment from him for once.

Even on her birthdays, her lover would not send her any birthday presents but kept collecting items from her. She thanked God for delivering her from stupidity.

See her post here:

Fans react to Ifu Ennada's post

Netizens have reacted to the post made by Ifu Ennada about her past love life. Here are some of the comments below.

@phat_chyna:

"We’ve all done stup!d things for love."

@teeto__olayeni:

"When some men say women don't give,na because she no love you o....If a woman loves you,watch her go above and beyond to make you happy."

@edem_rose:

"I love to read things like this... Y'know, when the shoe is on the other foot for a change."

@vanchizzy:

"Love eh, I wonder wetin dem put inside love wey dey shaq us to the extent most of us has done one or two st#pid thing(s) for love."

@oyeen__damolar:

"So many stupid things that we have done ehnn."

@barbiefenty_:

"I can never love anybody like that."

@nashnell2:

"These are the type of girls guys play with. Do not worry u first gift will be the car of ur dreams IJN."

@_iyabode_:

"Thank God for 2years I never got anything from him not even on my birthday and to think that I was always spoiling him …. Thank God for his mercies and God punish the spirit of understanding girlfriend in my life… Never again abeg."

@nenejones_esq:

"It’s those ones you love to the moon that treat you like trash. Love is sweeter when it’s reciprocated."

@desiredcollectible:

"If it's someone else saying this I will believe but coming from ifu it's hard to believe anty can lye."

