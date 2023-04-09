Nollywood actor Mr Ibu’s daughter, Lady Jasmine, put a smile on his face after showing him the luxury ride she acquired for herself

The daughter shared a beautiful video on Instagram showing the moment her dad blessed the new automobile

Lady Jasmine equally flooded her Instagram page with pictures of the new car and many congratulated her

Nothing beats the excitement of parents getting to witness the successes of their children and this sums up actor Mr Ibu’s mood at the moment.

Just recently, the Nollywood veteran star’s daughter, Lady Jasmine, splashed millions on a brand new luxury ride and he was among the first set of people to see the ride.

Moment Mr Ibu prayed for daughter's new car. Photo: @ladyjasminec

An excited Jasmine shared a lovely video on Instagram showing the moment Mr Ibu showered heartfelt prayers on her and her new car.

“Thank you for your prayers Papa ! I have confidence in the fact that with you my steps are guided, through Jesus Christ our lord! @realmribu !!!< her caption read in part.

Watch video below:

The excited car owner equally shared several pictures in which she was spotted posing with the expensive whip.

See below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

gold_ita_ said:

"A very big congratulations… babyyyyy❤️❤️ more to come."

officialcnero said:

"Congrats Jasmine. More grace, wisdom, soundest of health to enjoy what you e worked and still working. You’d still be paid for more for doing little. Amen."

selasicharlly said:

"Jasmine I really admire you from far…. God bless you."

juliabags.ng said:

"This is beautiful to watch ."

sheillahmehek said:

"Oh my God this made me think of my father if he was alive continue resting papa congrats @ladyjasminec."

alechenubecky said:

"Congratulations baby girl, this is the beginning of your greatness so many good things still on the way ."

Actor Mr Ibu celebrates wife's birthday

Some months ago, Legit.ng reported that Mr Ibu showered his wife with praise as she marked her birthday on Monday, January 9.

The much-loved comic actor shared lovely pictures of his wife as he added that he doesn’t have the words to convey his feelings for her.

Many of the actor’s colleagues and fans have taken to his comment section as they joined him in celebrating his wife.

Source: Legit.ng