A Nigerian student, Muhamada Lawal, has cried out for help because he needs financial assistance to treat himself

Lawal is a sickle cell patient and has been in and out of hospitals for many years, which has made him quit school

Legit.ng spoke to Lawal, and he said he believed business mogul Femi Otedola could come to his aid, which was why he wrote him a letter

A Nigerian student who is critically ill has written an open letter to businessman Femi Otedola, asking him for help.

The student, , is suffering from sickle cell, and he said he has been told to travel abroad for treatment.

Lawal wrote an open letter to Femi Otedola, asking for financial assistance. Photo credit: Muhamad Lawal.

The problem is that Lawal does not have the financial wherewithal to sponsor his journey to the foreign hospital.

300-level student requests Femi Otedola's assistance

It is for this reason that Lawal published the letter on Twitter, seeking the attention of Otedola, who he said could help him pay the medical bills.

Lawal, who is a 300-level student at Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, said the sickness made his life fall apart.

He has stopped going to school due to the sickness. He told Legit.ng in a brief chat that he could also not take his examination. He has also tried numerous treatments in Nigeria, to no avail.

"I go to the hospital. Sometimes, I do have a crisis, my local doctor manages me, and everything is put on hold. Considering the options that we're building on, a documented video of my surgeries was sent to doctors abroad to have a visual of what's happened to me; we have discussed options of treatment and explored all, bills are already down, for now, I'm only at home doing nothing.

"I couldn't return to school. I wanted to go to even take exams, but I was told to face my failing health, and I could come to continue to school whenever I felt like it. It's all just traumatic on me."

Lawal told Legit.ng that he needs $28,000 for treatment abroad. This amounts to over N21 million in today's exchange rate.

See the open letter below:

Nigerians on Twitter react to Lawal's letter

@sire_sommy said:

"Been on this case for years, I almost forgot it existed. It breaks my heart to see the situation is getting worse. I, more than many understand the pain in this, I relate to it on a level many won't be able to, so, trust me when I say Lawal is a fighter, he is."

@Billy__Chapman said:

"I have reposted it, let's hope that he sees it. In the meantime, why not say what support you need. Nigerians with good hearts may come to your aid like drops of water which eventually may be close to what you need if not all of it."

