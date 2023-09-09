Exciting videos from veteran actor Mr Ibu's 40 years on screen celebration have emerged on social media

The event was starstudded with the likes of Shina Peters, Yul Edochie, Osita Iheme, and Zack Orji, among others in attendance

However, a clip showing a man suspiciously spraying Mr Ibu money has sparked reactions online

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Nollywood actor John Okafor, popular as Mr Ibu, marked his 40 years on screen in a special way. This was in celebration of his achievements and role in the movie industry's growth.

Mr Ibu, who has been spreading laughter and entertainment across screens since 1983, was dressed in a white outfit for the event.

Celebrities storm Mr Ibu's 40 years on stage celebration. Credit: @realmribu

Source: Instagram

The event, which took place in Abuja, was attended by popular faces in the movie industry like Paw Paw, Yul Edochie, Osita Iheme, and Zack Orji. Veteran Afrojuju singer Sir Shina Peters was also spotted at the event.

Watch the moment Paw Paw arrived at the event below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Watch a video from the event shared by actor Victor Osuagwu below:

Man sprays Mr Ibu money

A TikTok user Identified as @02.star_signs left many talking after he shared a video showing a man spraying money on Mr Ibu in a suspicious manner.

In the short clip, money was sprayed directly on Mr Ibu’s forehead, and netizens described the action as inappropriate.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of man spraying Mr Ibu

See some of their comments below:

anivera_glam:

"Is it his birthday? Even if why should he spray him in that manner people who save this video omg real Mr ibu God will protect you cause whaaaat."

cynthianathaniel2:

"I don't understand."

obim_chubby:

"Na kanayo kanayo boys."

vera_classic_hairs:

"I fear for him."

bless_jes88:

"So sad what kind of humiliation is this ."

iamdkingsman:

"No be that APC man wey i sight for court be that?"

Ken Erics breaks silence on engagement to Mr Ibu's daughter

In other news, actor Ken Erics had to break his silence after he trended over an engagement video of him with Mr Ibu’s daughter, Jasmine.

Legit.ng reported how Jasmine stirred confusion after she shared a clip of the moment Erics proposed to her

However, in reaction, Erics shared the full clip on his Instagram page, which revealed the viral engagement video was a scene from a movie project.

Source: Legit.ng