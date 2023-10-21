The foundation of former Senate President Bukola Saraki has cleared the medical bills of the sick Nollywood icon, Mr John Okafor, aka Mr Ibu

This development was confirmed via a post on the foundation's Facebook page on Friday, October 20

After battling an unnamed illness, Mr Ibu is expected to be flown overseas for proper treatment in the coming days

As contained in the announcement, the foundation said it was delighted to have assisted Mr Okafor, a beloved figure in comedy who has graced our screens and brought joy and laughter to numerous households over the past four decades.

The statement reads:

“When we learned of his recent health challenges and the financial burdens associated with his medical treatment, we felt a deep sense of responsibility to assist in any way we could. We promptly paid off his entire medical expenses as of Wednesday.

“We encourage everyone who can to come forward and assist in any capacity, whether it’s through financial contributions, moral support, or prayers.

“We wish him a swift and complete recovery.”

Mr Ibu's cry for help

Recall that during the week, the veteran Nollywood actor, in a viral video, solicited the help of Nigerians on his sick bed to help fund his medical condition.

Mr Ibu pleaded that he didn't want his leg amputated as his current medical condition required high-level treatment overseas.

The actor's daughter also appealed to Nigerians that they could not handle the medical bills alone as a family due to the increased expenses accumulated due to his extended stay in the hospital and recommended treatment abroad.

Davido, P-Square, Obi Cubana & others rally funds to fly Mr Ibu abroad for medical care

Meanwhile, days after clips of Mr Ibu celebrating his 62nd birthday in the hospital went viral, he called for help from Nigerians.

Famous Instagram blogger Tunde Ednut reposted one of the veteran comic actor's videos begging for help from Nigerians.

Renowned Nigerian artists, including the P-Square brothers, Davido, Korra Obidi, Obi Cubana, and others, have reacted to the call.

