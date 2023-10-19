Nigerian Uche Maduagwu caused a stir online as he weighed on the health issues of Nollywood veteran Mr Ibu

Recall that Legit.ng broke the news that the old-time actor cried to Nigerians for adequate assistance in order not to lose his two legs

Reacting to the poignant video, Maduagwu called out his colleagues and shared his insights on what the elderly actor might be battling with

Outspoken Nigerian actor Uche Maduagwu has made a mind-boggling claim about the ill health of Nollywood veteran John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu.

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported that a piercing video of the movie legend pleading for arms to improve his health condition shook the internet on the evening of Wednesday, October 18.

Uche Maduagwu says Mr Ibu's colleagues are responsible for his health issues Credit: @uchemaduagwu

The old-time actor called on the assistance of Nigerians while expressing fears of losing his two legs if immediate medical attention is not given.

In reaction to the viral clip, Uche Maduagwu stated that Mr. Ibu's health issues may be spiritual, blaming industry colleagues for perceived wrongdoing.

The controversial act said that several Nollywood actors to whom Mr. Ibu had shown generosity in times of need may have used spiritual means, including visiting different spiritual practitioners, to harm him.

He wrote:

"What you going through is Spiritual, Dear Mr IBU. Because of your Kindness, your Colleagues in Nollywood Don put JUJU for ground for you to Walk on, this is spiritual Sir.

"They have gone to Different Babalawo on your matter, you showed Them Kindness in their time of need, but look at How they reward you?"

See his post below

Netizens react to Uche Maduagwu's assertion about Mr Ibu's health

Legit.ng compiled some reaction below:

tianamontanac:

"I dey pity this man o,if you see him last year we lodged in same hotel with klint haaa we no sleep for night na midnight me and klint go H-medix for gwarinpa go get drgs still he couldn't sleep till day break he was just groaning in pains (stomach pain) and Mr ibu was still cracking jokes and making us laugh in pains. Omo! The man is a strong Man. God will have mercy on him."

posco_kenny:

"May Almighty ALLAH restore all your body back in good shape Insha Allah Ramon ."

sunshinechiamaka_:

"May God uproot anything that’s not planted of him in his body oo."

am_blessing001:

"They shall plan and everything they planned will scatter in Jesus name Amen."

adamsgreg227:

"Instead make we dey blame our poor heath sectors and how most of us fail to go for medical test all the time to know the state of our health .we go dey accuse village people."

donb_eatitude:

"I hope you have donated money before all these your talk and clout-chasing."

