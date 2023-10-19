Nollywood comic actor, Mr Ibu is currently lying sick in an unnamed private hospital in Lagos

The 62-year-old actor, who also celebrated his birthday on his sickbed, said his doctors have recommended the amputation of his legs

Reactions have trailed the development and prominent social media personality, Reno Omokri, waded in

Ikeja, Lagos state - A former media aide to ex-president, Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has asked Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 2023 election, to help John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu.

Omokri, who said this via a post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, pointed out that the actor who is hospitalised set up a fundraiser for Obi in 2022.

'Mr Ibu created fundraiser for Obi'

He asked supporters of the former Anambra state governor to get him to "donate” to Mr. Ibu.

Omokri wrote on his social media page on Thursday, October 19:

“Google it. Mr. Ibu set up a fundraiser for Peter Obi when he was healthy. Billions of Naira were raised from that fundraiser. The least Peter Obi can do is use some of the billions raised from that fundraiser to help Mr. Ibu now that he has health challenges. This is not a matter of insult from you, Obidients. First, get Peter Obi to donate. You can insult me later!”

